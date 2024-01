The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — American actor, comedian and filmmaker, Pauly Shore wants to share the stories of his childhood with his fans on his new tour.

Pauly Shore: Stick with Dancing — Stories from My Childhood is making a stop in Arlington at the Arlington Music Hall. The 18+ performance will be on Jan. 12 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, click here.