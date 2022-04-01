DALLAS (KDAF) — April is here and that means we are inching closer to the summer. With the end of the semester in sight, college students are approaching finals seasons.
We get it, there are not enough hours in the day, so a good old-fashioned all-nighter is needed for you to pass that bio-chemistry final. To keep you awake, here is a list of coffee shops in North Texas that are open late, courtesy of the R/Dallas subreddit:
- Cafe Brazil – Open 24 hours
- Astoria Cafe – Open until 1:45 a.m. Fri and Sat | 10:30 p.m. Sun | 11 p.m. Mon | Midnight Tue – Thurs
- Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe Plano – Open until midnight
- Black Rock Coffee – Open until 9 p.m.
- Sweetwater Coffee & Tea – Open until 8:30 p.m. Mon – Sat | 8 p.m. Sun
- Tom & Tom’s Coffee – Open until 7 p.m. Mon – Fri | 9 p.m. Sun
- The Spin Coffee and Vinyl – Open until 9 p.m. Mon – Sat | 6 p.m. Sun
- Buon Giorno – Open until 8 p.m.
- Dutch Bros – Open until 11 p.m.
- Turbo Coffee – Open until 11 p.m. Fri and Sat | 9 p.m. Sun | 10 p.m. Mon – Thurs
- Halcyon – Open until 11 p.m. Fri and Sat | 6 p.m. Sun | 10 p.m. Mon – Thurs