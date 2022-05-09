DALLAS (KDAF) — Coldplay’s MUSIC of the SPHERES tour kicked off this weekend in Dallas and to celebrate the beginning of the tour, the music group wrote and performed a special song just for Dallas.

“This is a song… special song, because we wanted to say thank you to all of you for letting us start our tour here in Dallas,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said to his Dallas audience at their May 6 concert.

This custom country (because Texas) song is called Dallas Every Day. It featured plenty of references to Texas such as Lone Star State, a Dallas Mavericks name drop, a callout to Erica Badu and (of course) a mention of the Dallas Cowboys. They played to a packed crowd at Cotton Bowl Stadium over the weekend with H.E.R and Leila Pari.

“Oh I wish I was in Dallas every day,” the song said. If you would like to listen to the song, the group uploaded it to their YouTube channel.