DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a stormy Tuesday around North Texas with plenty of rain and even some tornadoes around the region, but Wednesday will prove to be a bit calmer before some colder weather is back in the mix.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the North Texas Wednesday forecast will see a few morning showers and isolated storms before it clears up and cold weather sets in during the night.

“Light showers and a few rumbles of thunder will move across about the eastern half of the region this morning. The showers will end by midday and clouds will clear, allowing temperatures to warm into the 50s and lower or mid 60s. Temperatures will cool quickly tonight under a clear sky with lows in the 30s,” NWS Fort Worth reports.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Cool weather returns and continues with below-normal temperatures likely from Saturday to Tuesday around the region.

“Cooler weather will continue through early next week across North and Central Texas. Low rain chances return late Sunday into Monday,” NWS Fort Worth says.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now for your holiday outlook, and it seems it will be a cold one with below-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the holidays. The weather center says slightly below-normal precipitation is expected across North Texas as well.

“Below normal temperatures are expected to continue into the holidays. Slightly below-normal precipitation is favored across the region. Hoping for a White Christmas? Never say never, but historically, the chance is pretty low,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas