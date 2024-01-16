DALLAS (KDAF) — With arctic temps plaguing much of the U.S. this week, it’s a good time to review cold weather pet safety tips with the help of national, mobile pet care service The Vets.
If you’re in an area experiencing winter storms, sub-zero temps, and freezing windchills, here’s how to make sure your furry friends stay safe:
- Be cautious of outdoor threats like salt and antifreeze, which can be harmful if ingested. Rinse your pet’s paws if they come into contact with salt and choose non-toxic antifreeze made from propylene glycol.
- Maintain your pet’s winter-friendly grooming routine to protect their skin and provide warmth. Address dry skin with vet-recommended treatments and ensure your pet is dry before going outdoors after a bath.
- Consider winter garments such as vests, jackets, or booties to protect against the cold, salt, and ice. Introduce clothing gradually and ensure a proper fit.
- Provide support to outdoor animals with safe shelters, ensuring they are draft-free, raised off the ground, and appropriately sized. Keep water from freezing, and consider adding extra calories to their diet.
- Adjust your walking routine by avoiding early morning or nighttime walks. Inspect your pet’s paws for snow or ice after walks and dry wet fur to prevent discomfort.
- By following these tips, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable winter for you and your furry companion!
Additional Considerations
- Salt and its dangers: Chemicals, such as salt, are commonly used to lower freezing thresholds. Ingesting salt can cause diarrhea, lethargy, vomiting, seizures, and dehydration in pets. If ingestion is suspected, seek veterinary attention promptly.
- Irritation from salt: Salt can be irritating on paws; try to avoid walking on freshly laid salt. If your pet walks through salt, rinse their paws thoroughly with water and dry well upon returning home.