DALLAS (KDAF) — With arctic temps plaguing much of the U.S. this week, it’s a good time to review cold weather pet safety tips with the help of national, mobile pet care service The Vets.

If you’re in an area experiencing winter storms, sub-zero temps, and freezing windchills, here’s how to make sure your furry friends stay safe:

Be cautious of outdoor threats like salt and antifreeze, which can be harmful if ingested. Rinse your pet’s paws if they come into contact with salt and choose non-toxic antifreeze made from propylene glycol. Maintain your pet’s winter-friendly grooming routine to protect their skin and provide warmth. Address dry skin with vet-recommended treatments and ensure your pet is dry before going outdoors after a bath. Consider winter garments such as vests, jackets, or booties to protect against the cold, salt, and ice. Introduce clothing gradually and ensure a proper fit. Provide support to outdoor animals with safe shelters, ensuring they are draft-free, raised off the ground, and appropriately sized. Keep water from freezing, and consider adding extra calories to their diet. Adjust your walking routine by avoiding early morning or nighttime walks. Inspect your pet’s paws for snow or ice after walks and dry wet fur to prevent discomfort. By following these tips, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable winter for you and your furry companion!

Additional Considerations

Salt and its dangers: Chemicals, such as salt, are commonly used to lower freezing thresholds. Ingesting salt can cause diarrhea, lethargy, vomiting, seizures, and dehydration in pets. If ingestion is suspected, seek veterinary attention promptly.

Chemicals, such as salt, are commonly used to lower freezing thresholds. Ingesting salt can cause diarrhea, lethargy, vomiting, seizures, and dehydration in pets. If ingestion is suspected, seek veterinary attention promptly. Irritation from salt: Salt can be irritating on paws; try to avoid walking on freshly laid salt. If your pet walks through salt, rinse their paws thoroughly with water and dry well upon returning home.