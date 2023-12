DALLAS (KDAF) — Hopefully you’ve dusted off your jacket from the back of the closet, as cold weather continues throughout the week.

North Texas’s crisp and mid-60s will continue throughout the week, according to NWS Forth Worth. Wednesday is expected to be cooler with light rain in certain parts of the region.

Rain will arrive late Wednesday night with moe rain to follow Thursday and Friday night. Severe weather is not expected and flooding is unlikely, according to NWS Forth Worth.