DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas will continue to experience chilly mornings and cool evenings into 2024. So continue to have those jackets in your reach!

For Tuesday, clear skies are expected today across the region. Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler with afternoon northwesterly winds between 10-20 mph, according to the NWS Fort Worth.

The good news is the there is little to no chance of rain coming back for the rest of the year. “Cool and dry conditions are in store from mid week through the upcoming holiday weekend, with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s,” the NWS Fort worth said.