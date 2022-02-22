DALLAS (KDAF) — After a warm weekend and some storms Monday night into Tuesday morning, a cold front and some winter weather are on the way for North Texas.

That cold front will be moving through the area on Tuesday which will push temperatures down into the 30s and 40s. Some light freezing rain will possibly develop west of I-35 into Wednesday morning and conditions will then worsen through the day across the area, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Wednesday into Thursday along and northwest of a line from Comanche to Dallas to Paris, NWS Fort Worth says. A mix of freezing rain and sleet is expected to spread through the region on Wednesday along with another round of wintry weather for Thursday.

Some ice accumulation (1/10 to 2/10 of an inch) is possible for those in the advisory area which will result in some hazardous driving conditions.

Key topics and a look at what’s changed from NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth says that a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is expected across the region on Wednesday and Thursday. The heaviest precipitation will be Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Travel impacts are possible, specifically across north and northwest counties around North Texas. Slick spots on bridges and overpasses might occur in Central and East Texas as well.

So, what’s changed? Temperatures are trending cooler which then increases the chances and the area where ice accumulation and related impacts occur. For the most part, precipitation will be light, but that doesn’t mean the roads won’t be dangerous, “…even a trace of ice on the roadway can make travel hazardous.”

NWS Fort Worth