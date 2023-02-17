DALLAS (KDAF) — Cold mornings are to be expected over the North Texas weekends will cool, yet, sunny afternoons before a warmup hits the region on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Friday will begin brisk, chilly, and breezy but will reach into the low 50s throughout the majority of the region by the afternoon.

“A brisk and chilly morning with wind chills in the teens will give way to a mostly sunny and very cool afternoon in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

“Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph and gusty will settle down to around 10 mph this afternoon. Wear layers before heading outdoors this morning, but you should be able to shed a layer or two this afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Friday night will see the temps plummet down to the 30s and high 20s before a similar start on Saturday with cold temps before the afternoon reaches into the 50s.

“Mostly clear skies and light winds are expected most of the night and until just before sunrise Saturday morning. High clouds will overspread much of the area most of the day Saturday and despite the return of south-southeast winds 10 to 15 mph by afternoon, highs will only reach into the lower to middle 50s after a chilly start at or just below freezing,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

So, what can you expect from the warmup and next week’s weather? Well, North Texas will see the return of temperatures reaching into the 70s and 80s for the majority of the week with possible stormy weather on Wednesday.

“Well above normal temperatures are expected for much of next week with highs generally in the 70s and 80s. There is a slight chance of showers across the east on Tuesday with a low chance for showers and thunderstorms region wide on Wednesday,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas