DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a warm, humid and potentially stormy weekend in North Texas. A cold front will accompany some storms on Sunday that will also bring some cool temperatures for the upcoming work week.

An early look at the work week from NWS Fort Wort shows a gradual warming trend and low rain chances across the southeast. Monday will have morning lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s with the highs reaching the low 60s. As the cold front exits Monday morning, so does the chance for rain/storm chances.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have a similar feel with lows in the 30s/40s and highs potentially reaching the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s. Midweek, North Texans can expect low chances for rain (around 20% according to NWS Fort Worth).

NWS Fort Worth reports, “By Monday morning, the front should be exiting Central Texas and precipitation chances should end. High temperatures will be roughly 20-25 degrees cooler than the weekend with highs only reaching the mid 50s and low 60s. Lows will fall into the low 30s to near 40 degrees. Highs will gradually warm into the 60s by Wednesday. Low rain chances return across our southern and eastern counties Tuesday and Wednesday.”