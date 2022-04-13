DALLAS (KDAF) — A cold front will be making its way across North Texas Wednesday morning and during the afternoon. Alongside that front will be a line of thunderstorms expected to develop mainly in the eastern part of the region.

It’s going to be a warm day with highs reaching into the upper 80s for a good portion of the region.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says, “The greatest chances will be across East Texas. Some storms may be strong/severe with damaging winds and hail the primary hazards. Additionally, locations west of I-35 will have an elevated threat for wildfires.”

As the afternoon progresses, cloudy skies will clear from west to east behind the cold front and wind speeds will increase.

As night falls, NWS Fort Worth explains, “Behind today’s cold front, clear skies, dry air, and decreasing wind speeds will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s tonight with a few locations in Central Texas settling near 50 degrees.”

NWS Fort Worth