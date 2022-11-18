DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be cold with some possible snow flurries Friday night thanks to an incoming cold front, but how likely is it to snow in North Texas?

We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast looking into the cold front, possible sprinkles/flurries, and the likeliness to see some snow throughout the region.

On Friday, a cold front will be arriving and temperatures will be several degrees cooler, “A cold front will hold high temperatures several degrees cooler on Friday with increasing clouds. Winds will become northeasterly at 10- 15 mph following its passage.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

A few flurries will be possible Friday night but no impacts to travel are expected. The weather service says sprinkles and/or even light snow flurries could pop up around the region Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

“Sprinkles or even light snow flurries are possible Friday evening through early Saturday morning. No accumulations on surface roads or impacts to travel are expected. For most, there will not even be enough precip to wet the ground!

“Only some west of I-35 have about a 10% chance of receiving any measurable snow on elevated surfaces. Farther east into the I-35 corridor, only sporadic flurries are forecast. Only rain is expected in Central Texas with warmer surface temperatures near 40 degrees,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

So, how likely is it that snow will show up anyway in the region? Well, about 1 in 10 chance of snow Friday night according to NWS Fort Worth.

“Short answer…not very likely. Most have a 0% chance of receiving any measurable snow. Only a few have a 1 in 10 chance of getting 0.10″ of snow. No road or surface impacts are expected with all roads remaining drivable & most roads remaining dry,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas