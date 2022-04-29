DALLAS (KDAF) — A weak cold front is set to arrive in North Texas Friday night which could bring some storm action overnight into early Saturday.

NWS Fort Worth says overnight and early Saturday showers and isolated storms are possible along the cold front as it moves into the region. Rain chances in N TX will be around 20-30%. The center says, “We can’t rule out a strong storm or two capable of producing hail near the Red River.”

As Saturday afternoon and evening arrive, the front will stall through Central Texas as additional showers and storms are possible in its vicinity during the daytime into night. A few strong storms are possible with threats of hail and strong wind gusts. Afternoon highs will sit around in the 80s.

“There are chances for showers and isolated storms along a weak cold front overnight tonight into Saturday. The greatest chance for a strong or severe storm will be in Central Texas on Saturday afternoon and evening with threats for hail and strong wind gusts.”