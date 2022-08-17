DALLAS (KDAF) — NWS Fort Worth reports rain and storm chances to increase as a cold front moves into the region and while it will still be hot on Wednesday, Thursday will prove much cooler.

The center says that the region will be seeing highs above 100 degrees in the region due to warming before the incoming cold front settles into North Texas. “The cold front will move through North and Central Texas this afternoon and evening, bringing increased chances for showers and storms.”

Highs across North Texas will dwindle to the high 80s and low 90s on Thursday as storm chances will be present but more likely across Central Texas.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The highly anticipated cold front arrives today, bringing increased chances for showers & thunderstorms. Storm chances will become more likely across Central Texas on Thursday with temperatures considerably cooler than today.”