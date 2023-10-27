The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — After a week of rain and mild temperatures, a cold front is on the way.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, with more rain chances on the way for some.

The National Weather Service reported, “A fast-moving cold front arrives later today and tonight, before stalling somewhere across Central Texas…before moving north as a warm front later in the day Saturday. Showers will becoming widespread along the front today, then across the entire region tonight. Locally heavy rainfall and minor flooding are expected with saturated soils. Stronger storms may produce small hail. Cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s along with north winds are expected for highs behind the cold front. Lows temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s behind the front, while remaining in the upper 60s to mid 70s ahead of the front.”