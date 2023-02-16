DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday night’s cold front is bringing North Texas a cooler and breezy Thursday with highs in the 40s and lower 50s during the afternoon.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports it will be breezy with northwest winds of 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph, “Following the overnight cold front, highs will only climb into the 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weather center adds that a warming trend will begin on Sunday and climb into the mid-70s to low 80s by Monday. Rain chances will return next week as an upper-level system will be present by Tuesday.

“Quiet weather is expected this weekend as temperatures gradually warm back up. Afternoon highs will return to the 70s on Sunday with many locations reaching into the upper 70s/low 80s on Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for much of the weekend, with breezy southerly to southwesterly winds. Low rain chances return by Tuesday,” NWS Fort Worth said.