DALLAS (KDAF) — Bundle up! It’s cold outside. Friday temps will reach the 40s, but wind chills will make it feel much colder.

The National Weather Service reported, “It will be much colder this morning compared to yesterday! Strong winds and cold temperatures will result in wind chills in the 10s to 20s as you head out the door. Breezy northwest winds will gradually decrease in the afternoon, with high temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon today for all of North and Central Texas.”