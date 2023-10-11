The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — White Rhino Coffee is hosting preliminary events for the U.S. Coffee Championship this weekend.

The country’s best coffee professionals are competing in the U.S. Coffee Championships (USCC) to put their barista, brewing, and tasting skills to the test.

White Rhino Coffee is one of 13 locations chosen to host the USCC preliminary events, and from October 14-15 it will welcome talented coffee professionals for the Cup Tasters and Latte Art competitions. Think you’ve got what it takes to win? Sign up to compete, and put your skills to the test in a rigorous tasting competition or by turning coffee and milk into beautiful lattes.

Not interested in competing? White Rhino is opening its doors to the public. Admission is free, but make sure to RSVP in advance as a limited number of walk-up tickets will be available. Cheer on the competitors, enjoy games, prizes, music, a food truck and more!

Want to get into the action ahead of time? White Rhino Coffee is also hosting the USCC welcome party at their Uptown Dallas location on October 13. Come hang out with fellow coffee aficionados or put your skills on display in the Latte Art Throwdown starting at 7 P.M.