DALLAS (KDAF) — The Code 9 Project is a national nonprofit organization that provides education and training for first responders, veterans, and their families for the prevention of PTSD and suicide.

Its mission is to educate, train and advocate for the prevention of PTSD and suicide for all first responders, veterans and their families. They have weekly peer support group meetings Tuesday and Friday at 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Zoom.

The Code 9 Project has extensive resources to help first responders, including a team of chaplains, peer support, critical incident trainers and a specialized trauma debriefing team for individuals, police and fire departments, frontline workers and hospital staff.

The nonprofit also has a national helpline that is 24/7 for all frontline workers, first responders and veterans. You can call them at 844-HOPE-247 or 844-467-3247.

The Code 9 Project First Responder Meditations are available at Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon.