DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’re at Coco Shrimp, you’re Ohana! Bringing together Hawaiian flavors and ambience, Coco Shrimp is your taste of Hawaii right here in North Texas.

Coco Shrimp serves shrimp the Hawaiian way, in a variety of flavors

“What separates Coco Shrimp apart is how authentically Hawaiian we are,” Coco Shrimp Marketing Manager Trevor Carver said. “Isaac and his brother Jordan, who started the company and spent years in Hawaii, started with a food truck and made it as Hawaiian as possible. He wanted to bring the best of what they had and bring it to Texas.”

Their simplistic, DIY-style menu is a tribute to the Hawaiian culture of making the most what the resources around them.

Their DIY-built menus are simple but the flavors behind each item are not. Options include their Spicy Shrimp, Lemon Herb Shrimp, Butter Garlic Shrimp, Coco Shrimp, Sweet & Spicy Coco Shrimp or their sampler. Each shrimp dish is served on a bed of rice topped with their signature sauce and herbs. Be sure to grab a Coco Taco while you’re there too – they’re drool worthy.

A couple of Coco Tacos in preparation to be served to a lucky customer.

Each of their locations pay tribute to the Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures with the way each was designed and decorated, per Carver.

Next time you’re craving a taste of Hawaii, head to a Coco Shrimp!