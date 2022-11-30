DALLAS (KDAF) — Highs in the 50s are the result of the cold front for Wednesday and Thursday, but the North Texas weekend will prove to be much warmer with a good amount of clouds and some rain in the forecast.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Tuesday night’s cold front is bringing highs down to the 50s around the region for Wednesday and Thursday.

“High temperatures will be in the 50s the next couple of days after last night’s strong cold front. Winds today will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy skies and east winds shifting to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph are expected on Thursday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

If you were looking for sunshine over the first weekend of December in North Texas, you won’t get it as clouds will be plentiful from Friday to Monday with some rain in the forecast. The weather service also reports another cold front will be moving in on Saturday.

“Warmer weather will return on Friday although we’ll have some clouds around through the first half of the day. Temperatures will again climb to near 80 degrees west of I-35. A cold front will move through Friday night with temperatures falling back into the 50s for Saturday. Clouds and some low rain chances will linger around Sunday into Monday across the region,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas