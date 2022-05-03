DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a cloudy and slightly stormy Tuesday in North Texas according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

A cold front will be moving through the region during the morning bringing cooler air to a majority of North Texas. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s north of I-20 under mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s south of the cold front. The front will linger south of I-20 where a few scattered thunderstorms could develop.

