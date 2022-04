DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Spring and for Millenials and Gen Z-ers that means it’s time for the season bluebonnet pictures.

Officials with the City of Plano want to make sure you’re covered and have provided a helpful map of where to find wildflowers in the Plano area.

In a tweet, officials said, “Have you taken bluebonnet pictures in Plano?☀️We want to see! Looking for places to take wildflower pictures in Plano? @PlanoParksRec can help you plot your trip:”

Look below for the map:

Photo courtesy City of Plano via Twitter.