DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans are heading back to school! For parents, having children back in a structured routine may be a sigh of relief; however, human error can always turn a good situation into bad.
That’s why City of Plano officials have released helpful tips for driving in a school zone, to make sure the kiddos have a safe transition back to school.
Here are the tips they suggest:
- Slow Down
- Hands-free phone use only
- Obey crossing guards
- Stop when school bus signs are activated, unless you are on the opposite side of a median-divided road
For more information, head to the city’s YouTube page.