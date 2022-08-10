DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans are heading back to school! For parents, having children back in a structured routine may be a sigh of relief; however, human error can always turn a good situation into bad.

That’s why City of Plano officials have released helpful tips for driving in a school zone, to make sure the kiddos have a safe transition back to school.

Here are the tips they suggest:

Slow Down

Hands-free phone use only

Obey crossing guards

Stop when school bus signs are activated, unless you are on the opposite side of a median-divided road

For more information, head to the city’s YouTube page.