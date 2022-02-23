DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Plano released a winter weather update on Wednesday afternoon and roads are reportedly slick, especially along elevated surfaces. Officials are working to sand the roads, even still, drivers are encouraged to remain cautious and allow for extra time when braking and keep space between other vehicles.

If a tree is blocking a sidewalk, roadway or alleyway, you’re asked to move it, if it is small and you can do so safely, or reported the downed tree to Public Works at 972-769-4140. If you see downed power lines, stay away, keep others away and call 911 immediately.

The city reports, “Our public safety & public works teams are dealing with several traffic crashes, icy bridges, and slips and falls. If you must drive, drive with caution. Give plenty of space between other vehicles. Be extremely careful on elevated surfaces. Don’t accelerate or brake suddenly.”

Multiple city buildings closed at 3 p.m.:

All Plano recreation facilities, including all scheduled programs

All Plano Public Library locations

Plano Animal Shelter

Trash routes will be completed Wednesday and recycling collections will resume on Friday since the processing center is closed. “No trash collection on Thursday. These carts will be serviced on Friday. No recycling collection on Thursday. The recycling center remains closed. We will service these carts on Friday, potentially rolling into Saturday.”

Plano’s overnight warming station at 3528 E. 14th Street will be open during the day and evening. “While the City will remain open, weather may impact tomorrow’s operations. Please follow the City’s social media channels and check your email for additional updates. Sign Up for City Call to stay informed as well: http://share.plano.gov/citycall.”