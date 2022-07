PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — Marine biologists and ocean lovers alike, it’s Shark Week!

This annual, week-long shark celebration is now back on Discovery (Discovery+ if you don’t have cable) for shark lovers to witness some of the best shark footage in the world from July 24 to July 30.

In celebration of Shark Week, officials with the City of Plano showed off their masterclass photoshop skills and shared a couple of shark-filled photos on Twitter.

“Happy Shark Week Plano!”



Photos courtesy the City of Plano via Twitter.