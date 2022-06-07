PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — Who is the cutest dog in Plano? You get to decide! (For the record: we think every dog is beautiful).

Live Green in Plano is hosting its “Doo” the Right Thing Photo Contest this month. Submit your photo of your adorable pup from now until June 24, and your dog will be entered. By the end of the submissions, there will be a public vote to see which of the submissions are the cutest.

You can only submit one photo per household. Officials say they want to use this contest to spread awareness about pest waste abatement.

“It’s cuteness for a cause: pet waste abatement. Always pick up and trash pet waste to protect public spaces and water resources,” officials said in a Facebook post.

To learn more, visit Live Green in Plano’s Facebook page.