DALLAS (KDAF) — Here we go again. North Texas is expected to see some winter weather this Friday as a strong cold front moves throughout the region.

Ahead of this expected weather, the City of Plano is giving out tips for people on its Twitter page, telling people to remember the four P’s

People: keem warm; dress in layers; check on friends, family and neighbors

Pets: bring pets inside

Plants: potted plants go inside and cover outside

Pipes: cover outdoor pipes; drip faucet; open cabinet doors for air to circulate; turn off irrigation system