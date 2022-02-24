PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The City of Plano has given an update on Thursday’s winter weather conditions in the area.

According to a Twitter thread posted by city officials, road crews spent all of Wednesday night sanding the roads; however, they say roads are still slippery causing cars to slide. Officials say more crews will sand roads on Thursday.

The city is urging people not to drive unless they absolutely have to, noting that city medics have responded to multiple vehicular accidents.

The city is open for business but is urging people to conduct their business online or through the telephone. Trash collection has been canceled today.