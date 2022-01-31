GREENVILLE (KDAF) — City of Greenville officials are giving its residents some reassurance before the Lone Star State sees subfreezing temperatures this week.

City officials say in a press release that they have a plan of action in the event inclement weather and hazardous road conditions develop.

They say the city’s sand spreader is operational and ready for service as well as the city’s backhoe, bucket truck and all other necessary equipment.

Frozen, leaking and broken water piping or blocked sewer piping on the city’s service lines will be handled as quickly as possible.

Officials encourage residents to plan ahead by wrapping exposed pipes, protecting plants or shrubs, checking for adequate anti-freeze levels in vehicles and giving animals shelter.