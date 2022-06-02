GARLAND, Texas (KDAF) — This year’s Juneteenth, June 19, will be the second year the holiday has been federally recognized.

June 19, officially referred to as Juneteenth (a blending of the words ‘June’ and ‘nineteenth’) National Independence Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

In celebration of the holiday, the City of Garland has announced its inaugural Juneteenth Celebration. Located at Audubon Park on W. Oates Rd, city officials urge residents to come on out for ‘a day of festivities’.

“This is something we have needed to do for a very long time. We celebrate a lot of our cultures and diversities here in the city and this is just going to add to that and I know this will become an annual event for us,” Garland Mayor Scott LeMay said in a video posted to the City of Garland’s YouTube channel.

There will be dancers, speakers, vendors, contests and live music from the Buster Brown Band. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

