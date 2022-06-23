DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re not crying, you are.

Here is some heartwarming news as we approach the end of the workweek. The City of Frisco showed out to surprise longtime City Manager George Purefoy with a farewell parade on Wednesday, June 22.

According to a tweet from city officials, Purefoy has been working with the city for 34 years and just from the number of people that showed up, it seems like there was a lot of love for him.

“This morning City of Frisco employees surprised longtime City Manager, George Purefoy with a ‘Farewell Parade’ of city vehicles in a show of thanks ❤️ and to allow our city staff to wish George all the best as he retires after 34 years of leadership,” the tweet said.

Photo courtesy City of Frisco officials

