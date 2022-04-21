DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth city officials are giving a special shoutout to ‘one of Fort Worth’s busiest CERT [Community Emergency Response Team] volunteers’.

Dave Vernheisel, 74, has been volunteering with the city’s disaster preparedness program for 12 years and now spends his time training volunteers. He trains new volunteers on protocols such as:

  • Walking through parks
  • Awareness of your surroundings
  • Mission child or senior searches
  • Fire fighting

To read more about Dave’s story, visit fortworthtexas.gov.