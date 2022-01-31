DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to help preserve historic properties in Fort Worth? The city is asking you to nominate endangered buildings to Historic Fort Worth Inc.

Endangered buildings are categorized as buildings that are threatened by the following circumstances: extremely deferred maintenance, no local landmark designation, loss of parking and lack of awareness of economic incentives to rehab historic buildings.

Buildings considered for this year’s list can be commercial, residential, religious, public buildings, neighborhoods, bridges, monuments and landscapes.

