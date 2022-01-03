FORT WORTH (KDAF) — It’s never too late to catch up on some good reads and the city of Fort Worth has some recommendations.

Here are their picks!

Adult fiction

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Fly Away by Kristin Hannah

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Adult nonfiction

Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches by S.C. Gwynne

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey.

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin

Young adults

Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo

The One and Only Bob by Katherine Applegate

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

Ruin and Rising by Leigh Bardugo

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Youth/children

The Third Wheel by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days by Jeff Kinney

The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal by Jeff Kinney

Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.