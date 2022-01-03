FORT WORTH (KDAF) — It’s never too late to catch up on some good reads and the city of Fort Worth has some recommendations.

Here are their picks!

Adult fiction

  • Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
  • The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
  • Fly Away by Kristin Hannah
  • Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Adult nonfiction

  • Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches by S.C. Gwynne
  • The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey.
  • Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
  • Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
  • Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin

Young adults

  • Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo
  • The One and Only Bob by Katherine Applegate
  • The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
  • Ruin and Rising by Leigh Bardugo
  • Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Youth/children

  • The Third Wheel by Jeff Kinney
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days by Jeff Kinney
  • The Deep End by Jeff Kinney
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal by Jeff Kinney

