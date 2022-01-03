FORT WORTH (KDAF) — It’s never too late to catch up on some good reads and the city of Fort Worth has some recommendations.
Here are their picks!
Adult fiction
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
- Fly Away by Kristin Hannah
- Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
Adult nonfiction
- Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches by S.C. Gwynne
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey.
- Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
- Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
- Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin
Young adults
- Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo
- The One and Only Bob by Katherine Applegate
- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
- Ruin and Rising by Leigh Bardugo
- Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
Youth/children
- The Third Wheel by Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days by Jeff Kinney
- The Deep End by Jeff Kinney
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal by Jeff Kinney
Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.