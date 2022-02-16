FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — To honor Black History Month, the City of Fort Worth’s Diversity & Inclusion Department will host a virtual screen of the film ‘This Is My Story’ on Feb. 17.

The short film is a video project from Dev’n Goodman, asking Black men living in Fort Worth, “When have you been silenced?” It follows the stories of three men, an educator, an event planner and a peer service coordinator.

The film’s director will be present during the screening and will host a panel discussion after the screen.

Officials have the screen set for noon to 1 p.m. and will broadcast the film live on the city’s website and on the city’s YouTube channel. For more information, click here.