FORT WORTH (KDAF) — City of Fort Worth officials will be giving out free COVID-19 vaccines and test kits at select locations this week. Here is where you can get yours.

Test Kits (available for pick up from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10-11)

Northside Library, 601 Park St.

Ridglea Library, 3628 Bernie Anderson Ave.

East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.

East Berry Library, 4300 E. Berry St.

Wedgwood Library, 3816 Kimberly Lane.

Golden Triangle Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd.

Ella Mae Shamblee Library, 1062 Evans Ave.

Riverside Library, 2913 Yucca Ave.

Vaccines

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — First Street Mission Ministries, 801W. First St.

Friday, Feb. 11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt

For more information, click here.