FORT WORTH (KDAF) — City of Fort Worth officials will be giving out free COVID-19 vaccines and test kits at select locations this week. Here is where you can get yours.
Test Kits (available for pick up from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10-11)
- Northside Library, 601 Park St.
- Ridglea Library, 3628 Bernie Anderson Ave.
- East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.
- East Berry Library, 4300 E. Berry St.
- Wedgwood Library, 3816 Kimberly Lane.
- Golden Triangle Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd.
- Ella Mae Shamblee Library, 1062 Evans Ave.
- Riverside Library, 2913 Yucca Ave.
Vaccines
- Wednesday, Feb. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — First Street Mission Ministries, 801W. First St.
- Friday, Feb. 11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.
- Saturday, Feb. 12, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt
