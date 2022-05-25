FORT WORTH (KDAF) — North Texas is showing support to the 21 victims who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The City of Fort Worth will display its flags at half-staff in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

Mattie Parker, Fort Worth Mayor, said on Twitter, “Fort Worth will do the same as our friends in San Antonio and honor the 18 children and 3 adults killed. Requesting FWTX to display flags at half-staff. Precious 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders. Our hearts are also with Uvalde.”