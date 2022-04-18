DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of DeSoto shared on Twitter how honored it was that its favorite son came back to town for the 5th annual Von Miller Day over Easter weekend.

“ICYMI (In case you missed it) #VonMillerDay2022 was a success!! The City of DeSoto and surrounding areas came out to spend time with DeSoto’s favorite son! Thanks to everyone who came out! Let’s do it again next year!”

Families and friends were invited out to hang with the two-time Super Bowl Champion at one of the biggest community festivals around North Texas along with special guest Bobby Billions.