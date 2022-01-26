DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Dallas has officially proclaimed Jan. 26 as Octavio Medellín Day.

Octavio Medellín was a Mexican American artist, sculptor and teacher who lived and worked in Dallas for more than 40 years. He was most known for his Mexican-infused artwork, which has had a tremendous impact on the Texas art scene for decades.

To honor him, the Dallas Museum of Art will have an exhibit dedicated to him entitled “Octavio Medellín: Spirit and Form” from Feb. 6 to Jan. 15, 2023.

Officials say the exhibit will include about 80 works, exploring the evolution of his art and his legacy as a respected teacher. For more information on the exhibit, click here.