DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Dallas is hosting an MLK Youth Field Day in part of their Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week on Sunday at Keist park.

The field day is set up for Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. at the park and those who can’t make it in person are able to join virtually at: https://www.dallasyouthcommission.com/event-info/mlk-youth-field-day.

The city’s goal for this field day is for young people to explore MLK’s legacy, the impact youth can have and how to be leaders and make a difference throughout the state of Texas.

If you would like more information, you’re asked to contact dallasyoco@dallascityhall.com.