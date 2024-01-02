The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year means new experiences, memories and of course new lives! The City of Arlington celebrated its first newborn of 2024 on New Year’s Day.

Baby Naomi was born a few minutes into the new year, weighing six pounds, eight ounces! The Samuel family of Arlington was showered with a holiday-themed suite, a gift basket and flowers for newborn Naomi.

Courtesy of Medical City Health

Annually, Medical City Arlington delivers nearly 3,600 babies at its women’s hospital, Medical City Women’s Hospital in Arlington.

Happy Birthday Naomi!