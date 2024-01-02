The video above is from a previous segment.
DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year means new experiences, memories and of course new lives! The City of Arlington celebrated its first newborn of 2024 on New Year’s Day.
Baby Naomi was born a few minutes into the new year, weighing six pounds, eight ounces! The Samuel family of Arlington was showered with a holiday-themed suite, a gift basket and flowers for newborn Naomi.
Annually, Medical City Arlington delivers nearly 3,600 babies at its women’s hospital, Medical City Women’s Hospital in Arlington.
Happy Birthday Naomi!