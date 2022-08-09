ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — A new community restaurant addressing food insecurity is coming to Arlington.

In 2017, the nonprofit Taste Project and the City of Fort Worth partnered up to open the Taste Community Restaurant on the premise that people in need could get the food they needed by paying the amount they could afford. Since its opening, the restaurant has served more than 125,000 diners.

“Eating at Taste Community Restaurant is one of the highlights of my week,” Monette, a regular guest at Taste Community Restaurant in Fort Worth, said in a news release. “I never have to worry if my budget is short that week. I am very appreciative and grateful for the service and the menu provided by the wonderful staff.”

Now the City of Arlington is joining forces with the nonprofit to open a second community restaurant in Downtown Arlington, located on Cooper Street north of UT Arlington. The location is expected to open by early 2024.

Taste Community Restaurants have no listed menu prices for their meals, which are produced from local, seasonal ingredients. They just ask diners to pay what they can afford, what they would typically pay, or what they can afford plus a little extra to help another diner out.

Taste Project also offers a farm and garden program and culinary job training programs to give paid work experience to low-income adults and adults with barriers to employment.

City Council approved a 10-year lease agreement with Taste Project for the restaurant location, which is going to be located at the building formerly used by the Water Utilities Department and the Arlington Public Library.

Officials say the building will be renovated into a 100-plus full-service restaurant with a production kitchen, classroom and headquarter office.

For more information, visit arlingtontx.gov.