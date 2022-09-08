DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has experienced heavy rains and flooding in the past month, leaving some stranded and others with tons of property damage.

To ensure that you are safe in a time of extreme weather, it is always good to have an emergency first aid kit on hand.

City of Arlington officials have released a list of supplies that they say your emergency supply kit could include.

Here are their suggestions:

  • Water – at least one gallon per person, per day
  • Non-perishable food, such as dried fruit, peanut butter or energy bars
  • Extra cell phone battery or charger
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio that can receive NOAA Weather Radio tone alerts and extra batteries
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap
  • Non-sparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener (if kit contains canned food)
  • Prescription medications and glasses
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Local maps

Here are some additional items they say you should consider adding

  • Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives
  • Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream
  • Pet food, water and supplies for your pet
  • Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a portable waterproof container
  • Cash or traveler’s checks
  • Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person.
  • Complete change of clothing including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes.
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Matches in a waterproof container
  • Feminine supplies, personal hygiene items and hand sanitizer
  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates and disposable utensils, paper towels
  • Paper and pencil
  • Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

For their full report, click here.