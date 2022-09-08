DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has experienced heavy rains and flooding in the past month, leaving some stranded and others with tons of property damage.

To ensure that you are safe in a time of extreme weather, it is always good to have an emergency first aid kit on hand.

City of Arlington officials have released a list of supplies that they say your emergency supply kit could include.

Here are their suggestions:

Water – at least one gallon per person, per day

Non-perishable food, such as dried fruit, peanut butter or energy bars

Extra cell phone battery or charger

Battery-powered or hand crank radio that can receive NOAA Weather Radio tone alerts and extra batteries

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap

Non-sparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener (if kit contains canned food)

Prescription medications and glasses

Whistle to signal for help

Local maps

Here are some additional items they say you should consider adding

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food, water and supplies for your pet

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a portable waterproof container

Cash or traveler’s checks

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person.

Complete change of clothing including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes.

Fire Extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies, personal hygiene items and hand sanitizer

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and disposable utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

For their full report, click here.