DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has experienced heavy rains and flooding in the past month, leaving some stranded and others with tons of property damage.
To ensure that you are safe in a time of extreme weather, it is always good to have an emergency first aid kit on hand.
City of Arlington officials have released a list of supplies that they say your emergency supply kit could include.
Here are their suggestions:
- Water – at least one gallon per person, per day
- Non-perishable food, such as dried fruit, peanut butter or energy bars
- Extra cell phone battery or charger
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio that can receive NOAA Weather Radio tone alerts and extra batteries
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap
- Non-sparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener (if kit contains canned food)
- Prescription medications and glasses
- Whistle to signal for help
- Local maps
Here are some additional items they say you should consider adding
- Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives
- Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream
- Pet food, water and supplies for your pet
- Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a portable waterproof container
- Cash or traveler’s checks
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person.
- Complete change of clothing including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes.
- Fire Extinguisher
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Feminine supplies, personal hygiene items and hand sanitizer
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and disposable utensils, paper towels
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
