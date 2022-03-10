DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for a job? Arlington may be the spot for you.

The city of Arlington will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 7 at the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library, located at 100 S. Center St.

Officials say many city departments, including Esports, public works, water utilities, information technology, parks and recreation, and the Arlington Police Department are participating in the job fair.

They are urging people to pre-apply online and to bring copies of their resumes to the event. To do so, click here.

The city will also host two workshops for job seekers. At 11 a.m. there will be a resume writing lab and at 1 p.m. there will be information on how to do better in job interviews.

For more information, click here.