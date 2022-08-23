DALLAS (KDAF) — Ah, the first day of college; an unforgettable day for many people. There is so much excitement in the air. From the proud parents to the anxious freshman who are getting their first whiff of adulthood.

To help rally excitement for the beginning of the school year at the University of Texas at Arlington, the City of Arlington will be changing its downtown lights to blue and orange.

In a tweet, officials said, “The City of Arlington is excited to welcome you back, Mavs! To celebrate the kick-off to the new academic year, we are turning the lights Downtown 💙 and 🧡 through Sept. 11 during Maverick Stampede. We invite you to come take a selfie and tag us! #Mavup #MaverickStampede.”