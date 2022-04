DALLAS (STACKER) — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States today is more than a quarter of a million dollars with a mortgage, and $167,000 without one. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without a mortgage.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the decade following the 2008 recession, and more recently saw a boom during the coronavirus pandemic. Another consideration is the house itself, including what kind of upkeep it requires and those associated costs. Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Do you live in the area with the most expensive real estate market in your state? Keep reading to find out.

#30. Dripping Springs

– Typical home value: $575,547

– 1 year home value change: +13.4%

– 10 year home value change: +84.5%

– #1,204 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 5818 Ranch Road 165, Dripping Springs ($3.9 million, 3 bedrooms)

#29. Copper Canyon

– Typical home value: $580,286

– 1 year home value change: +12.5%

– 10 year home value change: +70.0%

– #1,183 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 106 Quiet Hill Cir Lot 2B, Copper Canyon ($399,950, None bedrooms)

#28. Kendalia

– Typical home value: $586,565

– 1 year home value change: +1.7%

– 10 year home value change: +50.0%

– #1,159 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 2123 FM 473, Kendalia ($729,900, 3 bedrooms)

#27. Double Oak

– Typical home value: $588,296

– 1 year home value change: +13.8%

– 10 year home value change: +69.7%

– #1,148 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 440 Cross Timbers Dr, Double Oak ($899,000, 5 bedrooms)

#26. Lakeway

– Typical home value: $602,287

– 1 year home value change: +14.9%

– 10 year home value change: +62.2%

– #1,088 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 508 Primo Fiore Ter, Austin ($3.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#25. Round Mountain

– Typical home value: $603,415

– 1 year home value change: +8.0%

– 10 year home value change: +71.0%

– #1,082 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 400 Sendero, Round Mountain ($875,000, 4 bedrooms)

#24. Alamo Heights

– Typical home value: $610,604

– 1 year home value change: +4.5%

– 10 year home value change: +43.0%

– #1,059 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 311 Primrose Pl, Alamo Heights ($1.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#23. Colleyville

– Typical home value: $611,691

– 1 year home value change: +6.9%

– 10 year home value change: +51.6%

– #1,053 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 5513 Montclair Dr, Colleyville ($8.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#22. Bear Creek

– Typical home value: $615,171

– 1 year home value change: +14.3%

– 10 year home value change: +120.8%

– #1,036 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 7900 Orisha Dr, Austin ($1.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

#21. The Hills

– Typical home value: $625,546

– 1 year home value change: +13.5%

– 10 year home value change: +58.5%

– #1,005 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 28 Club Estates Pkwy, The Hills ($1.3 million, 3 bedrooms)

#20. Driftwood

– Typical home value: $661,842

– 1 year home value change: +11.8%

– 10 year home value change: +90.9%

– #887 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 3474 Tuscany Dr, Driftwood ($1.6 million, 6 bedrooms)

#19. Bee Cave

– Typical home value: $668,796

– 1 year home value change: +13.4%

– 10 year home value change: +63.0%

– #864 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 14400 Piper Glen Dr, Austin ($1.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#18. Lucas

– Typical home value: $690,420

– 1 year home value change: +8.6%

– 10 year home value change: +65.6%

– #792 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 1355 Wendy Ln, Lucas ($12.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

#17. Parker

– Typical home value: $696,004

– 1 year home value change: +7.8%

– 10 year home value change: +59.4%

– #775 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 4023 Anns Ln, Parker ($3.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#16. Olmos Park

– Typical home value: $723,020

– 1 year home value change: +3.1%

– 10 year home value change: +41.2%

– #703 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 417 E Mandalay Dr, San Antonio ($1.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

#15. Terrell Hills

– Typical home value: $725,061

– 1 year home value change: +4.8%

– 10 year home value change: +45.4%

– #698 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 602 Elizabeth Rd, Terrell Hills ($5.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#14. Shavano Park

– Typical home value: $734,201

– 1 year home value change: +5.2%

– 10 year home value change: +34.3%

– #677 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 411 Cliffside Dr, Shavano Park ($3.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#13. Sunset Valley

– Typical home value: $771,533

– 1 year home value change: +14.6%

– 10 year home value change: +81.0%

– #598 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 25 Reese Dr, Sunset Valley ($1.2 million, 3 bedrooms)

#12. Bartonville

– Typical home value: $787,978

– 1 year home value change: +12.4%

– 10 year home value change: +49.8%

– #558 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 1064 Roadrunner Rd, Bartonville ($2.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

#11. Volente

– Typical home value: $794,463

– 1 year home value change: +16.2%

– 10 year home value change: +88.1%

– #539 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 7601 Reed Dr, Volente ($379,000, 2 bedrooms)

#10. Southlake

– Typical home value: $813,041

– 1 year home value change: +6.9%

– 10 year home value change: +59.6%

– #504 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 940 W Dove Rd, Southlake ($10.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#9. Bellaire

– Typical home value: $888,904

– 1 year home value change: +2.9%

– 10 year home value change: +44.6%

– #409 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 5120 Grand Lake St, Bellaire ($2.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#8. Hill Country Village

– Typical home value: $908,038

– 1 year home value change: +8.4%

– 10 year home value change: +32.2%

– #396 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 104 Tomahawk Trl, Hill Country Village ($2.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#7. Lost Creek

– Typical home value: $937,912

– 1 year home value change: +16.5%

– 10 year home value change: +101.8%

– #371 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 1105 Crystal Creek Dr, Austin ($2.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#6. University Park

– Typical home value: $1.5 million

– 1 year home value change: +6.1%

– 10 year home value change: +58.9%

– #134 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 6915 Baltimore Dr, University Park ($37.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#5. West Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $1.6 million

– 1 year home value change: +17.7%

– 10 year home value change: +101.5%

– #122 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 410 Spiller Ln, West Lake Hills ($6.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#4. Rollingwood

– Typical home value: $1.7 million

– 1 year home value change: +19.1%

– 10 year home value change: +139.7%

– #108 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 104 Laura Ln, Austin ($3.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#3. Westover Hills

– Typical home value: $1.7 million

– 1 year home value change: +7.0%

– 10 year home value change: +46.6%

– #102 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 22 Valley Ridge Rd, Westover Hills ($3.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#2. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $1.7 million

– 1 year home value change: +6.3%

– 10 year home value change: +54.9%

– #99 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 4300 Armstrong Pkwy, Highland Park ($17.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#1. Westlake

– Typical home value: $1.8 million

– 1 year home value change: +8.5%

– 10 year home value change: +53.7%

– #89 most expensive city nationwide



– Pictured: 1925 N Pearson Ln, Westlake ($10.0 million, 6 bedrooms)