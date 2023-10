The video above is from a previous segment.

STACKER — The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties. The typical home value in the United States was $350,091 in September, 2.1% higher than the year before. Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending September 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

50. Edcouch

Typical home value: $129,958- 1-year price change: +$12,684 (+10.8%)- 5-year price change: +$62,033 (+91.3%)- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

49. West Sharyland

Typical home value: $163,246- 1-year price change: +$12,687 (+8.4%)- 5-year price change: +$72,298 (+79.5%)- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

48. Santo

Typical home value: $356,126- 1-year price change: +$12,730 (+3.7%)- 5-year price change: data not available- Metro area: Mineral Wells, TX

47. Bullard

Typical home value: $278,717- 1-year price change: +$12,902 (+4.9%)- 5-year price change: +$96,873 (+53.3%)- Metro area: Jacksonville, TX

46. Anthony

Typical home value: $197,718- 1-year price change: +$12,940 (+7.0%)- 5-year price change: +$74,226 (+60.1%)- Metro area: El Paso, TX

45. Horizon City

Typical home value: $201,375- 1-year price change: +$12,959 (+6.9%)- 5-year price change: +$74,069 (+58.2%)- Metro area: El Paso, TX

44. Forestburg

Typical home value: $395,775- 1-year price change: +$13,004 (+3.4%)- 5-year price change: +$155,318 (+64.6%)- Metro area: Gainesville, TX

43. Laneville

Typical home value: $203,403- 1-year price change: +$13,027 (+6.8%)- 5-year price change: data not available- Metro area: Longview, TX

42. El Paso

Typical home value: $212,017- 1-year price change: +$13,070 (+6.6%)- 5-year price change: +$76,198 (+56.1%)- Metro area: El Paso, TX

41. La Blanca

Typical home value: $139,770- 1-year price change: +$13,092 (+10.3%)- 5-year price change: +$73,429 (+110.7%)- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

40. Timbercreek Canyon

Typical home value: $419,095- 1-year price change: +$13,145 (+3.2%)- 5-year price change: +$149,395 (+55.4%)- Metro area: Amarillo, TX

39. Llano Grande

Typical home value: $142,061- 1-year price change: +$13,241 (+10.3%)- 5-year price change: +$64,608 (+83.4%)- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

38. Canutillo

Typical home value: $203,963- 1-year price change: +$13,594 (+7.1%)- 5-year price change: +$72,016 (+54.6%)- Metro area: El Paso, TX

37. Cinco Ranch

Typical home value: $515,252- 1-year price change: +$13,718 (+2.7%)- 5-year price change: +$164,196 (+46.8%)- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

36. El Cenizo

Typical home value: $106,115- 1-year price change: +$13,812 (+15.0%)- 5-year price change: data not available- Metro area: Laredo, TX

35. La Joya

Typical home value: $153,922- 1-year price change: +$13,886 (+9.9%)- 5-year price change: +$69,591 (+82.5%)- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

34. Los Fresnos

Typical home value: $186,136- 1-year price change: +$14,117 (+8.2%)- 5-year price change: +$69,833 (+60.0%)- Metro area: Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

33. Coppell

Typical home value: $609,082- 1-year price change: +$14,365 (+2.4%)- 5-year price change: +$198,950 (+48.5%)- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

32. Sunset

Typical home value: $470,148- 1-year price change: +$14,566 (+3.2%)- 5-year price change: +$195,601 (+71.2%)- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

31. San Elizario

Typical home value: $152,893- 1-year price change: +$14,581 (+10.5%)- 5-year price change: +$65,445 (+74.8%)- Metro area: El Paso, TX

30. Elsa

Typical home value: $129,407- 1-year price change: +$15,209 (+13.3%)- 5-year price change: +$63,359 (+95.9%)- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

29. Brownsville

Typical home value: $177,870- 1-year price change: +$15,310 (+9.4%)- 5-year price change: +$68,971 (+63.3%)- Metro area: Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

28. Anton

Typical home value: $109,208- 1-year price change: +$15,529 (+16.6%)- 5-year price change: data not available- Metro area: Levelland, TX

27. College Station

Typical home value: $334,836- 1-year price change: +$15,555 (+4.9%)- 5-year price change: +$71,684 (+27.2%)- Metro area: College Station-Bryan, TX

26. Tyler

Typical home value: $250,541- 1-year price change: +$16,057 (+6.8%)- 5-year price change: +$90,063 (+56.1%)- Metro area: Tyler, TX

25. Sullivan City

Typical home value: $126,443- 1-year price change: +$16,156 (+14.6%)- 5-year price change: +$69,748 (+123.0%)- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

24. Rusk

Typical home value: $152,445- 1-year price change: +$16,385 (+12.0%)- 5-year price change: +$67,342 (+79.1%)- Metro area: Jacksonville, TX

23. Lindale

Typical home value: $276,318- 1-year price change: +$16,518 (+6.4%)- 5-year price change: +$104,141 (+60.5%)- Metro area: Tyler, TX

22. Kendalia

Typical home value: $777,339- 1-year price change: +$16,640 (+2.2%)- 5-year price change: +$302,924 (+63.9%)- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

21. Whitehouse

Typical home value: $285,760- 1-year price change: +$16,679 (+6.2%)- 5-year price change: +$105,621 (+58.6%)- Metro area: Tyler, TX

20. Citrus City

Typical home value: $118,117- 1-year price change: +$17,767 (+17.7%)- 5-year price change: +$62,498 (+112.4%)- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

19. Hankamer

Typical home value: $337,965- 1-year price change: +$17,840 (+5.6%)- 5-year price change: data not available- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

18. Alamo Heights

Typical home value: $696,101- 1-year price change: +$18,382 (+2.7%)- 5-year price change: +$161,657 (+30.2%)- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

17. Progreso

Typical home value: $119,988- 1-year price change: +$18,445 (+18.2%)- 5-year price change: +$60,061 (+100.2%)- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

16. Villa Verde

Typical home value: $103,181- 1-year price change: +$18,830 (+22.3%)- 5-year price change: +$57,104 (+123.9%)- Metro area: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

15. Lake Kiowa

Typical home value: $521,327- 1-year price change: +$18,990 (+3.8%)- 5-year price change: +$199,409 (+61.9%)- Metro area: Gainesville, TX

14. Gunter

Typical home value: $631,088- 1-year price change: +$19,506 (+3.2%)- 5-year price change: +$266,113 (+72.9%)- Metro area: Sherman-Denison, TX

13. Round Mountain

Typical home value: $922,296- 1-year price change: +$19,574 (+2.2%)- 5-year price change: data not available- Metro area: not in a metro area

12. Lipan

Typical home value: $476,220- 1-year price change: +$20,357 (+4.5%)- 5-year price change: +$181,892 (+61.8%)- Metro area: Granbury, TX

11. Garden Ridge

Typical home value: $706,895- 1-year price change: +$21,147 (+3.1%)- 5-year price change: +$257,784 (+57.4%)- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

10. Elkhart

Typical home value: $233,450- 1-year price change: +$21,263 (+10.0%)- 5-year price change: +$96,558 (+70.5%)- Metro area: Palestine, TX

9. Terrell Hills

Typical home value: $844,219- 1-year price change: +$21,682 (+2.6%)- 5-year price change: +$200,886 (+31.2%)- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

8. Montague

Typical home value: $338,376- 1-year price change: +$21,715 (+6.9%)- 5-year price change: data not available- Metro area: not in a metro area

7. South Padre Island

Typical home value: $457,174- 1-year price change: +$22,111 (+5.1%)- 5-year price change: +$183,159 (+66.8%)- Metro area: Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

6. Port Isabel

Typical home value: $245,170- 1-year price change: +$24,444 (+11.1%)- 5-year price change: +$96,717 (+65.2%)- Metro area: Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

5. Lake Tanglewood

Typical home value: $664,685- 1-year price change: +$32,617 (+5.2%)- 5-year price change: +$220,505 (+49.6%)- Metro area: Amarillo, TX

4. Shavano Park

Typical home value: $919,250- 1-year price change: +$37,680 (+4.3%)- 5-year price change: +$291,791 (+46.5%)- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

3. Bellaire

Typical home value: $1,003,882- 1-year price change: +$43,413 (+4.5%)- 5-year price change: +$168,635 (+20.2%)- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

2. University Park

Typical home value: $2,044,097- 1-year price change: +$81,006 (+4.1%)- 5-year price change: +$777,111 (+61.3%)- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

1. Highland Park

Typical home value: $2,453,887- 1-year price change: +$198,482 (+8.8%)- 5-year price change: +$995,091 (+68.2%)- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TXThis story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.