It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Sherman-Denison, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of July 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. Gordonville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$45,466 (+30.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$87,126 (+81.7%)

– Typical home value: $193,707 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Denison, TX

– 1-year price change: +$53,323 (+29.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$112,323 (+92.7%)

– Typical home value: $233,478 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Howe, TX

– 1-year price change: +$60,803 (+29.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,491 (+83.0%)

– Typical home value: $267,891 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Sherman, TX

– 1-year price change: +$63,374 (+31.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$119,848 (+82.4%)

– Typical home value: $265,270 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Luella, TX

– 1-year price change: +$67,894 (+26.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$149,219 (+83.6%)

– Typical home value: $327,682 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Whitesboro, TX

– 1-year price change: +$74,271 (+30.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$150,748 (+90.6%)

– Typical home value: $317,108 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Pottsboro, TX

– 1-year price change: +$85,526 (+33.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,447 (+90.6%)

– Typical home value: $341,806 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Whitewright, TX

– 1-year price change: +$85,989 (+33.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,972 (+94.0%)

– Typical home value: $344,577 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Collinsville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$86,024 (+33.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$161,428 (+89.5%)

– Typical home value: $341,694 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Tioga, TX

– 1-year price change: +$92,760 (+31.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$192,222 (+99.3%)

– Typical home value: $385,735 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bells, TX

– 1-year price change: +$95,438 (+35.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$185,957 (+105.0%)

– Typical home value: $363,118 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Van Alstyne, TX

– 1-year price change: +$112,675 (+34.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$201,823 (+86.1%)

– Typical home value: $436,218 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Sadler, TX

– 1-year price change: +$114,973 (+33.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$233,469 (+103.6%)

– Typical home value: $458,742 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Gunter, TX

– 1-year price change: +$183,128 (+39.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$307,854 (+91.0%)

– Typical home value: $646,217 (#1 most expensive city in metro)