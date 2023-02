It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of January 2023. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +6.2% to $329,542. Data was available for 180 cities and towns in Dallas.

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Dallas metro area

1 / 30

Stacker

#30. Frisco, TX

– 1-year price change: +$40,816 (+6.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$176,278 (+38.7%)

– Typical home value: $632,212 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 30

Stacker

#29. Grapevine, TX

– 1-year price change: +$41,305 (+8.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$132,745 (+35.7%)

– Typical home value: $505,022 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

3 / 30

Stacker

#28. Northlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$41,736 (+8.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$157,840 (+42.4%)

– Typical home value: $529,786 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

4 / 30

Stacker

#27. New Hope, TX

– 1-year price change: +$41,965 (+11.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$147,028 (+55.9%)

– Typical home value: $410,079 (#60 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 30

Stacker

#26. Fairview, TX

– 1-year price change: +$42,463 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$180,339 (+40.2%)

– Typical home value: $629,488 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 30

Stacker

#25. Aurora, TX

– 1-year price change: +$42,938 (+9.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$199,021 (+63.9%)

– Typical home value: $510,323 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

7 / 30

Stacker

#24. Celina, TX

– 1-year price change: +$44,127 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$191,701 (+53.6%)

– Typical home value: $549,502 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

8 / 30

Stacker

#23. Dalworthington Gardens, TX

– 1-year price change: +$44,289 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,492 (+39.2%)

– Typical home value: $509,410 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 30

Stacker

#22. Trophy Club, TX

– 1-year price change: +$45,073 (+7.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$193,381 (+42.8%)

– Typical home value: $645,142 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

10 / 30

Stacker

#21. Godley, TX

– 1-year price change: +$47,899 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$185,919 (+77.8%)

– Typical home value: $424,915 (#52 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

11 / 30

Stacker

#20. Sunnyvale, TX

– 1-year price change: +$50,294 (+9.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$177,201 (+41.6%)

– Typical home value: $603,417 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

12 / 30

Stacker

#19. Shady Shores, TX

– 1-year price change: +$52,740 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$175,742 (+50.4%)

– Typical home value: $524,457 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

13 / 30

Stacker

#18. McLendon-Chisholm, TX

– 1-year price change: +$53,434 (+9.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$236,420 (+57.4%)

– Typical home value: $648,598 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

14 / 30

Stacker

#17. Haslet, TX

– 1-year price change: +$53,546 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$191,213 (+47.4%)

– Typical home value: $594,350 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

15 / 30

Stacker

#16. Pecan Acres, TX

– 1-year price change: +$54,437 (+8.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$250,091 (+52.8%)

– Typical home value: $723,427 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

16 / 30

Stacker

#15. Prosper, TX

– 1-year price change: +$54,708 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$264,126 (+55.0%)

– Typical home value: $744,478 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

17 / 30

Stacker

#14. Eagle Mountain, TX

– 1-year price change: +$55,341 (+11.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,020 (+55.0%)

– Typical home value: $524,062 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

18 / 30

Stacker

#13. Heath, TX

– 1-year price change: +$61,300 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$254,581 (+55.6%)

– Typical home value: $712,619 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

19 / 30

Stacker

#12. Argyle, TX

– 1-year price change: +$63,588 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$297,144 (+70.5%)

– Typical home value: $718,415 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

20 / 30

Stacker

#11. Double Oak, TX

– 1-year price change: +$67,920 (+10.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$206,191 (+38.1%)

– Typical home value: $746,974 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week

21 / 30

Stacker

#10. Copper Canyon, TX

– 1-year price change: +$68,438 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$297,039 (+59.9%)

– Typical home value: $792,752 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

22 / 30

Stacker

#9. Lucas, TX

– 1-year price change: +$68,983 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$345,346 (+55.4%)

– Typical home value: $969,104 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

23 / 30

Stacker

#8. Parker, TX

– 1-year price change: +$71,422 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$336,691 (+54.1%)

– Typical home value: $959,008 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

24 / 30

Stacker

#7. Colleyville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$74,575 (+10.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$244,402 (+43.5%)

– Typical home value: $806,835 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

25 / 30

Stacker

#6. Bartonville, TX

– 1-year price change: +$83,478 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$467,833 (+75.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,088,489 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 30

Stacker

#5. Southlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$91,980 (+8.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$392,395 (+53.6%)

– Typical home value: $1,123,842 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

27 / 30

Stacker

#4. Westover Hills, TX

– 1-year price change: +$130,118 (+6.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$431,361 (+27.4%)

– Typical home value: $2,007,975 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

28 / 30

Stacker

#3. University Park, TX

– 1-year price change: +$231,581 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$624,299 (+49.5%)

– Typical home value: $1,884,755 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

29 / 30

Stacker

#2. Westlake, TX

– 1-year price change: +$259,475 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$919,148 (+104.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,799,700 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

30 / 30

Stacker

#1. Highland Park, TX

– 1-year price change: +$305,060 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$848,363 (+58.6%)

– Typical home value: $2,296,759 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor